MEDIA: Europe Press Freedom Report contains biased judgments about media in Azerbaijan

The annual Europe Press Freedom Report 2025, published by the Council of Europe's Platform for the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists, contains one-sided and biased statements about the media environment in Azerbaijan, reads a statement by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.

The agency noted that the assessments presented in the report regarding the amendments to the Law on Media, introduced in 2025, are speculative. It emphasizes that the amendments were prepared taking into account the recommendations, proposals, and wishes of society and the media community.

According to MEDIA, their main goal is to protect and improve the information environment in Azerbaijan, enhance the authority of professional journalism, and improve the effectiveness of state regulation in combating negative phenomena in the information space, taking into account public demands.

The agency emphasized that there are no restrictions on the professional activities of journalists in Azerbaijan, and freedom of expression is fully guaranteed both in law and in practice.

Furthermore, it notes that all citizens of the country, regardless of race, religion, origin, gender, ethnicity, or professional background, are equally accountable before the law. Regarding the individuals mentioned in the report, the agency stated that publicly available case materials demonstrate the lack of connection between their professional activities and the criminal or administrative charges brought against them.

The requirement to register media outlets and include them in the Media Registry applies to all media outlets operating in Azerbaijan, including branches and representative offices of foreign media outlets. New approaches in this area are technical and organizational in nature and are aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the system.

MEDIA expressed regret that, when preparing such reports, Azerbaijan's official position is not taken into account, and assumptions and subjective assessments are used instead of facts.