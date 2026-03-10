Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bosnia and Herzegovina to face 20% drop in inbound tourism due to Iran war

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 16:51
    Bosnia and Herzegovina to face 20% drop in inbound tourism due to Iran war

    The ongoing war in the Middle East could cause tourist arrivals in Bosnia and Herzegovina to decline by up to 20%, according to Haris Fazlagić, Chairman of the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo, Report informs.

    The chairman noted that all flights connecting Sarajevo with Gulf countries have been canceled, directly affecting tourist inflows: "There used to be direct flights from Sarajevo to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and other destinations. All of these flights have now been suspended. We will summarize the results at the end of March."

    In his view, if the situation does not stabilize soon, the absence of these tourists will have a serious impact on the country's tourism sector.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina tourism sector escalation in Middle East
    Turizm Təşkilatının sədri: Yaxın Şərqdə müharibəyə görə Bosniya və Herseqovinaya gələn turistlərin sayı 20 % azalacaq
    Босния может потерять до 20% туристов из-за конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

