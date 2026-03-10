Bosnia and Herzegovina to face 20% drop in inbound tourism due to Iran war
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 16:51
The ongoing war in the Middle East could cause tourist arrivals in Bosnia and Herzegovina to decline by up to 20%, according to Haris Fazlagić, Chairman of the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo, Report informs.
The chairman noted that all flights connecting Sarajevo with Gulf countries have been canceled, directly affecting tourist inflows: "There used to be direct flights from Sarajevo to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and other destinations. All of these flights have now been suspended. We will summarize the results at the end of March."
In his view, if the situation does not stabilize soon, the absence of these tourists will have a serious impact on the country's tourism sector.
Latest News
17:45
Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to TrumpOther countries
17:44
Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran warOther countries
17:31
Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGCRegion
17:23
Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeatOther countries
17:06
UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from IranOther countries
17:03
Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platformICT
17:03
US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official saysRegion
17:02
Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in KazakhstanMilli Majlis
16:51