Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Haimaker.AI Inc. will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a potential partnership to develop a next-generation digital platform and ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

    The signing is expected to take place during an event celebrating the Chamber's 30th anniversary in Washington, DC.

    The MoU will be signed by Elnur Aliyev, first deputy minister of economy, who is currently visiting the United States, and Su Le, CEO and co-founder of Haimaker.AI Inc.

    A number of meetings between representatives of the Azerbaijani delegation and representatives of the US business community are also expected.

    The Azerbaijani Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026-2029 plans to develop a digital economy ecosystem, accelerate business digitalization, and create added value through new digital business models. In particular, it is planned to create added value of 70 million manats using solutions based on generative artificial intelligence.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azərbaycan yeni nəsil rəqəmsal platformanın yaradılmasına ABŞ şirkətini cəlb edir
    Азербайджан привлекает американскую компанию к созданию цифровой платформы нового поколения

