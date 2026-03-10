Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:03
    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    The ongoing joint military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran has resulted in heavy civilian casualties in the capital Tehran, according to a senior health official, Report informs via Yeni Safak.

    Mehr Soroush, the deputy head of Tehran Emergency Health Department, confirmed on Tuesday that 460 people have lost their lives and a further 4,309 have been wounded in the city since the operations began late last month.

    Speaking to public broadcaster IRIB News, Soroush detailed the toll on emergency infrastructure, stating that 18 ambulances and 18 emergency bases have been damaged during the attacks targeting the capital.

    The strikes are part of a broader offensive that has been underway since February 28, with the US and Israel conducting joint operations against Iranian targets.

    The conflict has exacted a significant human cost across the country, with total fatalities surpassing 1,200 and injuries exceeding 10,000 nationwide since the campaign's inception.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran victims injured
    Tehranda fevralın sonundan ABŞ və İsrailin hücumları nəticəsində 460 nəfər ölüb
    В Тегеране с конца февраля 460 человек погибли от атак США и Израиля

    Latest News

    17:56
    Photo

    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    17:44

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    17:31

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    17:23

    Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeat

    Other countries
    17:06

    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    17:03

    Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    ICT
    17:03

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    17:02

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed