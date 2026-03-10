US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

The ongoing joint military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran has resulted in heavy civilian casualties in the capital Tehran, according to a senior health official, Report informs via Yeni Safak.

Mehr Soroush, the deputy head of Tehran Emergency Health Department, confirmed on Tuesday that 460 people have lost their lives and a further 4,309 have been wounded in the city since the operations began late last month.

Speaking to public broadcaster IRIB News, Soroush detailed the toll on emergency infrastructure, stating that 18 ambulances and 18 emergency bases have been damaged during the attacks targeting the capital.

The strikes are part of a broader offensive that has been underway since February 28, with the US and Israel conducting joint operations against Iranian targets.

The conflict has exacted a significant human cost across the country, with total fatalities surpassing 1,200 and injuries exceeding 10,000 nationwide since the campaign's inception.