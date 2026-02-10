Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys fruitful cooperation with Visa

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    "I received information from our governmental agencies about very fruitful cooperation with Visa, and we are very happy about that," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Of course, you work here with different partners: the Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Transportation, and many others. You know our agenda, our plans, and what is being done here. Definitely, we will be working closely with Visa in the coming years in order to continue modernization and make the lives of the people satisfy their day-to-day needs much more easily. Thank you very much," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Cristina Doros, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa CISSEE, noted that the company has maintained effective cooperation with local banks for 30 years. She emphasized that Visa is implementing projects in Azerbaijan aimed at developing an advanced, secure, and inclusive payment system. Doros also expressed her gratitude for the cooperation and partnership with the Azerbaijani government on initiatives aligned with national priorities under the framework of the "Azerbaijan 2030" Strategy.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: "Visa" şirkəti ilə sıx işləyəcəyik
    Ильхам Алиев: Мы плодотворно сотрудничаем с Visa

