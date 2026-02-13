Gold, silver prices rise after significant decline

Gold prices recovered on Friday after a significant decline of more than 3% the previous trading day, but have yet to break above $5,000 per troy ounce, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $49.49 from the previous close, or 1%, to $4,997.89 per troy ounce. On Thursday, the precious metal fell 3.13%.

March silver futures rose 1.62% to $76.91 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver fell 10.72% in the previous trading day.