Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce
Finance
- 21 January, 2026
- 09:27
The price of gold futures for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a new all-time high, surpassing the level of $4,800 per troy ounce, according to trading data.
As of 5:06 am Baku time (1:06 am GMT) the price of the precious metal stood at $4,802 per troy ounce, up 0.76%.
By 5:11 am Baku time (1:11 am GMT) the price stood at $4,805.4 per troy ounce, up 0.83%.
