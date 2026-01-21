Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    The price of gold futures for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a new all-time high, surpassing the level of $4,800 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

    As of 5:06 am Baku time (1:06 am GMT) the price of the precious metal stood at $4,802 per troy ounce, up 0.76%.

    By 5:11 am Baku time (1:11 am GMT) the price stood at $4,805.4 per troy ounce, up 0.83%.

    gold prices Comex exchange
