Gold prices exceed $5,000 per ounce

The exchange price of gold exceeded $5,000 per troy ounce on Monday morning, maintaining the positive trend of the previous week, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose by $56.79 from the previous close, or 1.14%, to $5,036.59 per troy ounce. March silver futures rose by 5.76% to $81.328 per ounce.

Over the previous week, gold prices rose by almost 5%, and by Friday's close, they had risen by 1.85%. Thus, the exchange price of gold continues its correction after the sharp decline that occurred at the turn of January and February, following a sharp rise in precious metal prices to historic highs.