Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce

    Finance
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 08:39
    Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce

    The price of gold futures contracts for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a historic high of $4,600 per troy ounce, according to trading data, Report informs.

    As of 12:55 a.m. GMT, the price of gold accelerated its growth and traded at $4,610.1 per ounce (+2.03%).

    Comex exchange gold prices gold futures
    "Comex" birjasında qızılın qiyməti tarixi maksimumu yeniləyib
    Стоимость золота на Comex обновила исторический максимум

    Latest News

    09:27

    5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia"s Kuril Islands

    Region
    09:19

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:08

    UN chief 'shocked' by info on excessive force against protesters in Iran

    Region
    09:05

    US exploring possibility of strikes, cyberattacks in Iran

    Other countries
    08:58

    Iran declares 3 days of national mourning for "martyrs" killed in protests

    Region
    08:47

    US Fed Chair says Justice Department prepares to bring criminal charges against him

    Other countries
    08:39

    Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce

    Finance
    08:25

    Truck plows into Los Angeles rally to support Iran demonstrations

    Other countries
    08:16

    Britain to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine's defense

    Other countries
    All News Feed