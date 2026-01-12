Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce
The price of gold futures contracts for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a historic high of $4,600 per troy ounce, according to trading data, Report informs.
As of 12:55 a.m. GMT, the price of gold accelerated its growth and traded at $4,610.1 per ounce (+2.03%).
