Fitch discloses main risks for financial markets in 2018

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Global head of sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings, James McCormack shared his thoughts on the main potential threats to the markets in 2018.

Report informs, according to McCormack, the changes in the policy of the European Central Bank may be quite significant and create big problems for the markets. In addition, other major risks next year are: US trade policy, geopolitics and rate growth.

"Governments are not yet fully prepared to raise rates, but the world is moving in the right direction. The tightening of monetary policy by the largest central banks may create some volatility in the Asian markets, but in general they have an “airbag” in the form of a current account surplus and foreign exchange reserves", he stated.