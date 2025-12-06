Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's investment rating
Finance
06 December, 2025
- 09:27
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "BBB-" with a stable outlook, Report informs referring to Fitch.
The affirmation was not accompanied by a rating action (Review - No Action).
