    Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's investment rating

    Finance
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 09:27
    Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's investment rating

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "BBB-" with a stable outlook, Report informs referring to Fitch.

    The affirmation was not accompanied by a rating action (Review - No Action).

    "Fitch" Azərbaycanın investisiya reytinqini təsdiqləyib
    Fitch подтвердило инвестрейтинг Азербайджана

