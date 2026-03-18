Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Baku airport to operate in enhanced mode during Novruz holidays

    Infrastructure
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 11:13
    Baku airport to operate in enhanced mode during Novruz holidays

    In anticipation of increased passenger traffic during the upcoming Novruz holiday, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate under an enhanced operational regime from 20 to 30 March 2026.

    The airport told Report that to accommodate the expected rise in travel demand during the holiday period, all airport services will operate continuously. Operational units will be reinforced to ensure the safe and efficient handling of flights, while additional coordination measures will be implemented to support the smooth management of passenger flows across the terminals.

    Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 2–3 hours prior to departure in order to complete check-in and security procedures in a timely manner. To minimize waiting times, travelers are also encouraged to use online check-in via the official website or mobile application of their respective airline.

    For convenient transportation between the city center and the airport, the Airport Express (H1 route) operates 24/7, connecting 28 May metro station (Transport Hub) and Koroglu metro station with Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.

    Additionally, dedicated drop-off and pick-up lanes are available in the terminal forecourt area for short stops of up to three minutes. In the airport parking area, the first 15 minutes of parking remain free of charge.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport extends its warmest Novruz greetings to all passengers and visitors, wishing everyone a pleasant, safe and comfortable journey.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport Novruz holiday
    Bakı aeroportu Novruz bayramında gücləndirilmiş rejimdə fəaliyyət göstərəcək
    Бакинский аэропорт перейдет на усиленный режим в дни праздника Новруз

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