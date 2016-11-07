Demand for euro up by 36% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ As exchange transactions in cash foreign currency by Azerbaijani population, net purchases of euro from the commercial banks increased by 35.85% in monthly comparison and made 35 265 100 in September 2016.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in 9 months of 2016, commercial banks carried out 193 141 800 net sale of euro. In August, net purchases of euro by the population from commercial banks made 25 959 000.

Last September, net sales volume of euro made 70 629 600.

The analytical group of Report News Agency considers that increase in demand for European currency is due to total demand for foreign currency in the domestic market.