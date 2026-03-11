Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup
Football
- 11 March, 2026
- 16:27
Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has said that the Islamic Republic will not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to Report, citing De Telegraaf, he noted that the country had endured two wars in which thousands of Iranians were killed, making participation in the tournament "absolutely impossible."
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Iran's national team had been drawn into a group with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, while most of the matches are set to be played in the United States.
Latest News
16:55
Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in KhersonOther countries
16:52
Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for resuming rail freight via AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:41
Mihai Popsoi: Moldova made significant progress towards EU accessionOther countries
16:40
EU imposes sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entitiesRegion
16:33
Photo
Bangerter praises Azerbaijan's support in evacuation of Swiss diplomatic mission from IranForeign policy
16:27
Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World CupFootball
16:24
Photo
Swiss embassy staff evacuated from Iran through AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:19
Fernanda Espinosa: World going through period of transformationForeign policy
16:19