Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Football
    Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has said that the Islamic Republic will not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    According to Report, citing De Telegraaf, he noted that the country had endured two wars in which thousands of Iranians were killed, making participation in the tournament "absolutely impossible."

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    Iran's national team had been drawn into a group with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, while most of the matches are set to be played in the United States.

    İran futbol üzrə 2026-cı il dünya çempionatında iştirak etməyəcək
    Иран исключает участие в ЧМ‑2026 по футболу

