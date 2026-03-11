Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    EU imposes sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entities

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:40
    The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and organizations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said, according to Report.

    She noted that the sanctions were introduced in connection with human rights violations.

    Avropa İttifaqı İranın 19 rəsmi şəxsi və təşkilatına qarşı sanksiya tətbiq edib
    Кая Каллас объявила о введении санкций ЕС против 19 представителей Ирана

