EU imposes sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entities
Region
- 11 March, 2026
- 16:40
The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and organizations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said, according to Report.
She noted that the sanctions were introduced in connection with human rights violations.
