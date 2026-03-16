Emirates airline to run limited Dubai flights

Emirates airline said ​on Monday ‌that it expects to operate ​a ​limited Dubai flight ⁠schedule after ​10 am ​local time, Report informs via Reuters.

The announcement comes after Dubai ​authorities ​brought a fire under ‌control ⁠caused by a drone attack near ​the ​city's ⁠international airport ​that forced ​a ⁠suspension of flights.