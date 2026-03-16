Emirates airline to run limited Dubai flights
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 10:53
Emirates airline said on Monday that it expects to operate a limited Dubai flight schedule after 10 am local time, Report informs via Reuters.
The announcement comes after Dubai authorities brought a fire under control caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport that forced a suspension of flights.
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