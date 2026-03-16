Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Emirates airline to run limited Dubai flights

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    Emirates airline to run limited Dubai flights

    Emirates airline said ​on Monday ‌that it expects to operate ​a ​limited Dubai flight ⁠schedule after ​10 am ​local time, Report informs via Reuters.

    The announcement comes after Dubai ​authorities ​brought a fire under ‌control ⁠caused by a drone attack near ​the ​city's ⁠international airport ​that forced ​a ⁠suspension of flights.

    Emirates airline Escalation in Middle East
    "Emirates Airlines" məhdud cədvəl üzrə uçuşlar həyata keçirəcək
    Авиакомпания Emirates будет выполнять рейсы по ограниченному расписанию

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