Elnur Mammadov announces new stage of energy co-op in Caspian region

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has called Kazakhstan's ratification of the Green Energy Corridor agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan an important step in developing energy cooperation in the Caspian region, Report informs.

"Energy cooperation across our region is taking a tangible step forward. Kazakhstan's ratification of the Green Energy Corridor agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan advances plans to transmit renewable electricity across the Caspian Sea. The agreement was signed on November 13, 2024, in Baku by the heads of the three states on the sidelines of the COP29 conference. It aims to harness the potential of renewable energy sources, promote trade in clean electricity, and export green energy, ammonia, and hydrogen to European markets. The key component of the initiative will be a high-voltage direct current submarine cable across the Caspian Sea, enabling the transfer of green electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, and then onward to Europe through the Black Sea energy project. For Azerbaijan, this initiative strengthens our role as the bridge between Central Asia and European energy markets, while supporting the broader transition to clean energy," he wrote on X.