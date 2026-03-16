Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov has invited Japanese Minister of Environment Shigeharu Aoyama to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Appreciate the warm welcome and fruitful discussion with H.E.Mr.Shigeharu Aoyama, State Minister of Environment of Japan. The invitation to participate in WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," the embassy wrote.