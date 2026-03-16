Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan invites Japan's environment minister to participate in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 11:05
    Azerbaijan invites Japan's environment minister to participate in WUF13

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov has invited Japanese Minister of Environment Shigeharu Aoyama to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Appreciate the warm welcome and fruitful discussion with H.E.Mr.Shigeharu Aoyama, State Minister of Environment of Japan. The invitation to participate in WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," the embassy wrote.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan
    Azərbaycan Yaponiyanın ətraf mühit nazirini WUF13-də iştirak etməyə dəvət edib
    Азербайджан пригласил министра окружающей среды Японии принять участие в WUF13

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