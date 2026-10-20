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    SOFAZ cuts European share of investment portfolio

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:45
    SOFAZ cuts European share of investment portfolio

    As of October 1, 2026, European countries accounted for 26.3% of the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the same period last year, Report informs, citing the fund.

    During the reporting period, the share of North American countries in the portfolio increased by 2.6 percentage points to 27.4%, while the share of Asian countries rose by 1 percentage point to 9.5%.

    The share of Middle Eastern countries increased by 0.5 percentage points to 1.9%, while Australia and New Zealand accounted for 1.1% of the portfolio, up 0.1 percentage points. The share of Latin America remained unchanged at 0.1%.

    The share of international financial institutions in SOFAZ's investments decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 1.4%, while the share of gold, as previously reported, declined by 0.5 percentage points to 32.3%.

    As of October 1, 2026, SOFAZ's total investment portfolio was valued at $74.003 billion, up 5.5% compared to a year earlier. The fund's total assets stood at $74.004 billion, also representing a 5.5% increase year-on-year.

    SOFAZ State Oil Fund Investment portfolio European countries
    ARDNF investisiya portfelində Avropa ölkələrinin payını azaldıb
    Доля европейских стран в инвестициях Госнефтефонда Азербайджана составила 26,3%
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