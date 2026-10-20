Minister: International projects to accelerate transformation of Nakhchivan into green energy zone

The technical potential of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is estimated at 21-29 GW, while the economic potential stands at 6-7 GW, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote in an article for the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Report informs.

"A Concept and an Action Plan for the creation of a Green Energy Zone have been developed for the autonomous republic. The main goals are to strengthen energy independence, create a modern network infrastructure, expand export opportunities, increase energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions," the minister noted.

According to him, the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities in Nakhchivan currently stands at 108 MW. By the end of last year, the share of green energy in electricity production in the autonomous republic reached 36.4%.

Shahbazov stated that these figures will continue to grow after the commissioning of new energy facilities. This year, the 25 MW Shams-1 solar power plant is planned to be launched, followed by the Gharbi Ufuq solar power plant of the same capacity in 2027.

In the next stage, the Tivi and Ordubad hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 51.6 MW are scheduled for commissioning.

"The memorandum of understanding signed with the Vietnamese ROX Group on 200 MW solar energy projects, as well as the expansion of cooperation with other international energy companies, will further accelerate the process of turning Nakhchivan into a Green Energy Zone," the minister emphasized.