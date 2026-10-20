Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Minister: International projects to accelerate transformation of Nakhchivan into green energy zone

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:49
    Minister: International projects to accelerate transformation of Nakhchivan into green energy zone

    The technical potential of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is estimated at 21-29 GW, while the economic potential stands at 6-7 GW, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote in an article for the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Report informs.

    "A Concept and an Action Plan for the creation of a Green Energy Zone have been developed for the autonomous republic. The main goals are to strengthen energy independence, create a modern network infrastructure, expand export opportunities, increase energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions," the minister noted.

    According to him, the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities in Nakhchivan currently stands at 108 MW. By the end of last year, the share of green energy in electricity production in the autonomous republic reached 36.4%.

    Shahbazov stated that these figures will continue to grow after the commissioning of new energy facilities. This year, the 25 MW Shams-1 solar power plant is planned to be launched, followed by the Gharbi Ufuq solar power plant of the same capacity in 2027.

    In the next stage, the Tivi and Ordubad hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 51.6 MW are scheduled for commissioning.

    "The memorandum of understanding signed with the Vietnamese ROX Group on 200 MW solar energy projects, as well as the expansion of cooperation with other international energy companies, will further accelerate the process of turning Nakhchivan into a Green Energy Zone," the minister emphasized.

    Parviz Shahbazov Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Green energy
    Nazir: "Naxçıvanın "yaşıl enerji"yə dair texniki potensialı 21-29 giqavatdır"
    Министр: Технический потенциал возобновляемой энергетики Нахчывана оценивается в 21-29 ГВт
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:59
    Mandatory requirements for high-risk AI systems in EU postponed until end of 2027
    ICT
    12:54
    Azerbaijan to grant residence permits to foreign agronomists, veterinarians
    Milli Majlis
    12:54
    Deployment of AI by state structures without prior risk analysis can lead to massive data breaches, expert says
    ICT
    12:53
    More than 690 people attend mine safety awareness events in liberated territories
    Domestic policy
    12:49
    Minister: International projects to accelerate transformation of Nakhchivan into green energy zone
    Energy
    12:45
    SOFAZ cuts European share of investment portfolio
    Finance
    12:42
    Value of SOFAZ investment portfolio reaches $74B
    Finance
    12:41
    Azerbaijan to invest $600 million in strengthening power grids
    Energy
    12:37
    Photo
    Japarov: Bishkek and Baku should consistently implement agreements reached
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed