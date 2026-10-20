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    Azerbaijan to grant residence permits to foreign agronomists, veterinarians

    Milli Majlis
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan to grant residence permits to foreign agronomists, veterinarians

    Long-term temporary residence permits will be granted to certain categories of foreign nationals and stateless persons in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, amendments to the Migration Code have been proposed to this effect.

    The draft amendments were discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Law Policy and State-Building.

    It was noted that the proposal also seeks to expand the list of persons exempt from the requirement to obtain work permits.

    Under the amendments, the proposed category would include the heads and deputy heads of agropark resident companies, as well as agronomists, horticulture specialists, and veterinarians with relevant professional experience employed by these residents in Azerbaijan.

    The permits are envisaged to be granted for the period from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2032.

    Milli Majlis migration legislation amendments
    Əcnəbi aqronom, bağçılıq üzrə mütəxəssis və baytar həkimlərə Azərbaycanda yaşamaq icazəsi veriləcək
    В Азербайджане введут долгосрочное разрешение на проживание для отдельных категорий иностранцев
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