Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects awarded

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 10:48
    Servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects awarded

    Servicemen of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded.

    According to Report, the relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Strateji Obyektlərin Mühafizəsi Dövlət Agentliyinin hərbçiləri təltif edilib
    Ильхам Алиев наградил военнослужащих Госагентства по охране стратегических объектов

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