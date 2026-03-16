Servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects awarded
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 10:48
Servicemen of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded.
According to Report, the relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
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