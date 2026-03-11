Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Injured Azerbaijani citizen discharged from Dubai hospital

    Incident
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:19
    Injured Azerbaijani citizen discharged from Dubai hospital

    An Azerbaijani citizen who was injured in the first days of military escalation in the Middle East was discharged from the hospital in the city of Dubai after treatment was completed, said the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, Report informs.

    The Consulate General officials escorted the citizen and his family member to the airport. The person is expected to return to Azerbaijan today from Dubai on a regular flight.

    The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. Iran responded by striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, in addition to Israel.

    Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Dubayda yaralanan azərbaycanlı xəstəxanadan buraxılıb, bu gün ölkəyə qayıdacaq
    Пострадавший в Дубае гражданин Азербайджана возвращается на родину

    Latest News

    16:55

    Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in Kherson

    Other countries
    16:52

    Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for resuming rail freight via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:41

    Mihai Popsoi: Moldova made significant progress towards EU accession

    Other countries
    16:40

    EU imposes sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entities

    Region
    16:33
    Photo

    Bangerter praises Azerbaijan's support in evacuation of Swiss diplomatic mission from Iran

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Football
    16:24
    Photo

    Swiss embassy staff evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:19

    Fernanda Espinosa: World going through period of transformation

    Foreign policy
    16:19

    Injured Azerbaijani citizen discharged from Dubai hospital

    Incident
    All News Feed