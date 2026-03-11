Injured Azerbaijani citizen discharged from Dubai hospital

An Azerbaijani citizen who was injured in the first days of military escalation in the Middle East was discharged from the hospital in the city of Dubai after treatment was completed, said the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, Report informs.

The Consulate General officials escorted the citizen and his family member to the airport. The person is expected to return to Azerbaijan today from Dubai on a regular flight.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. Iran responded by striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, in addition to Israel.