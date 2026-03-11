Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Charles Michel: Int'l system experiencing period of weakening

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:18
    Charles Michel: Int'l system experiencing period of weakening

    The 13th Global Baku Forum will provide a platform for an in-depth exchange of views on the transformation of the international community and contemporary global challenges, former European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that despite the high level of development in the modern world, the system of international cooperation is currently experiencing a period of weakening.

    The world is more beautiful today than ever, but multilateralism is probably weaker than ever, Michel noted.

    He emphasized that the international system is facing several long-term trends and serious challenges.

    According to the former head of the European Council, discussions at the Baku Forum will help better understand global issues-from climate change to international security-and propose new ideas for strengthening cooperation.

