Fernanda Espinosa: World going through period of transformation

    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:19
    The world is experiencing a period of transformation, and this is connected to the topics on the agenda of the Global Baku Forum, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, said at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

    Espinosa stated that even in the current highly unstable and dangerous situation in the region, the forum will bring together numerous thinkers, politicians, parliamentarians, as well as heads of state and government from around the world.

    This demonstrates the importance of this forum and of Azerbaijan as a platform for dialogue and effective diplomacy, she noted. Furthermore, the voices of the younger generation will be actively heard at the forum, she said.

