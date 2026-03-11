Antonio Costa pays tribute to martyrs in Baku

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on March 11.

According to Report, Costa paid tribute to the heroic sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

From the highest point of Baku, Costa admired the panoramic view of the capital of Azerbaijan. He was also informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the landscaping and construction work carried out in the city.