Mihai Popsoi: Moldova made significant progress towards EU accession

Moldova has made significant progress in its European Union accession process in recent years, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said in an interview with Report.

"Moldova has been moving forward and has made significant progress over the past four years since applying for membership in the European Union.

Last year, the European Commission report recognized Moldova as the country that demonstrated the greatest progress among all candidate states. This makes us very proud, but at the same time it requires us to maintain this pace," he said.

"Among the recent achievements is the fact that citizens of the Republic of Moldova now benefit from the Roam Like at Home program, which means they no longer need to pay roaming charges when traveling to EU countries.

In addition, we have joined the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). As a result, fees for bank transfers have significantly decreased, creating strong incentives and making business relations easier.

There is also the €1.9 billion Growth and Resilience Support Package, which is being directed toward the development of Moldova's infrastructure and improving the competitiveness of its economy. Large-scale projects will certainly be implemented within this framework, and Azerbaijani companies will also be able to participate in them.

We are also actively working with the European Union to strengthen Moldova's defense and security, which is a key priority given the existing challenges.

Thus, there are many policy areas in which we are achieving significant progress in the context of our aspiration for EU membership. This means more opportunities are emerging in Moldova, and we are pleased to share these opportunities with our friends. That is why we are extending this invitation to potential investors from Azerbaijan," he added.

