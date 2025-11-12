Azerbaijan, World Bank agree on next steps for digital solutions project

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has agreed on practical steps for the next stages of a World Bank–supported project on assessing digital solutions and information systems, Report informs.

Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov discussed the project's progress with a World Bank delegation led by Serdar Yilmaz, Practice Manager for the Public Finance and Procurement Unit.

The meeting focused on six key modules of the project, including the identification of digital technologies in public financial management, customization of ICT governance systems, infrastructure needs, cybersecurity, interoperability, and readiness for artificial intelligence.

Following up on discussions held in October, the sides also addressed the medium-term expenditure framework, results-based budgeting mechanisms, and digital platforms used in public financial management.

Mamishav highlighted Azerbaijan's ongoing reforms and digital initiatives in state finance, emphasizing that the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" document supports digital transformation across all sectors. He noted that the project will contribute to shaping the architecture of a Digital Public Finance Information System, strengthening results-based budgeting, and aligning with international standards.

Yilmaz praised the Azerbaijani government's efforts in digital transformation and modernization of public finance systems, noting that the planned project will create new opportunities for sustainable and transparent financial management.

Both sides underlined the importance of joint coordination to ensure the project's successful implementation.