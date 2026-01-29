Azerbaijan to lower minimum threshold for microfinance organizations in debt market segment
Finance
- 29 January, 2026
- 11:26
The minimum threshold for microfinance organizations (MFOs) in Azerbaijan's debt market will be reduced from 1 million manats to 500,000 manats, Oqtay Gasimov, deputy chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), said at the 1st Investor and Microfinance Forum in Baku, Report informs.
He stated that this is being done to expand the sector's access to financial resources: "A decision on this matter has been made and will soon come into force."
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
20:54
UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concernsRegion
20:45
Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy growsFinance
20:36
Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 eventDomestic policy
20:23
Photo
Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of OmanForeign policy
20:11
Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600MFinance
19:56
EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist listRegion
19:29
Photo
Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's northForeign policy
19:15
Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stabilityOther countries
18:57