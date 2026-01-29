Azerbaijan to lower minimum threshold for microfinance organizations in debt market segment

The minimum threshold for microfinance organizations (MFOs) in Azerbaijan's debt market will be reduced from 1 million manats to 500,000 manats, Oqtay Gasimov, deputy chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), said at the 1st Investor and Microfinance Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that this is being done to expand the sector's access to financial resources: "A decision on this matter has been made and will soon come into force."

($1=1.7 manats)