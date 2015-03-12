Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks offering short term loans revealed

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks that offer short term loans as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks that offer short term loans are:
|№
|Banks
|Loan portfolio (up to 12 мonths, thousand. manats)
|1
|XalqBank
|144 360,28
|2
|Rabitаbank
|129 065,10
|3
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|123 246,30
|4
|ExpressBank
|106 873,26
|5
|Bank Technique
|104 559,30
|6
|Gunaybank
|80 650,49
|7
|ZaminBank
|79 222,32
|8
|Demirbank
|42 044,29
|9
|Atrabank
|28 252,40
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|22 488,50
Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Kredit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank, Atabank, Parabank, Baku branch of the Pakistan National Bank, Kapitalbank, Muganbank, Azer-Turk Bank, İBAR, Unibank , Bank Avrasiya, Accessbank, ASB Bank, AG Bank, Bank Respublıika, Bank of Baku, PASHA Bank, Caucasus Development Bank, Silk Way Bank, Turanbank, Baku branch of Bank Melli İran did not submit their financial performance.
