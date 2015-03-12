 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks offering short term loans revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks that offer short term loans in 01/01/2015

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks that offer short term loans as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks that offer short term loans are:

    BanksLoan portfolio (up to 12 мonths, thousand. manats)
    1XalqBank144 360,28
    2Rabitаbank129 065,10
    3YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 123 246,30
    4ExpressBank106 873,26
    5Bank Technique104 559,30
    6Gunaybank80 650,49
    7ZaminBank79 222,32
    8Demirbank42 044,29
    9Atrabank28 252,40
    10Nikoil Bank22 488,50

    Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Kredit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank, Atabank, Parabank, Baku branch of the Pakistan National Bank, Kapitalbank, Muganbank, Azer-Turk Bank, İBAR, Unibank , Bank Avrasiya, Accessbank, ASB Bank, AG Bank, Bank Respublıika, Bank of Baku, PASHA Bank, Caucasus Development Bank, Silk Way Bank, Turanbank, Baku branch of Bank Melli İran did not submit their financial performance.

