Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks offering short term loans revealed

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks that offer short term loans as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks that offer short term loans are:

№ Banks Loan portfolio (up to 12 мonths, thousand. manats) 1 XalqBank 144 360,28 2 Rabitаbank 129 065,10 3 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 123 246,30 4 ExpressBank 106 873,26 5 Bank Technique 104 559,30 6 Gunaybank 80 650,49 7 ZaminBank 79 222,32 8 Demirbank 42 044,29 9 Atrabank 28 252,40 10 Nikoil Bank 22 488,50

Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Kredit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank, Atabank, Parabank, Baku branch of the Pakistan National Bank, Kapitalbank, Muganbank, Azer-Turk Bank, İBAR, Unibank , Bank Avrasiya, Accessbank, ASB Bank, AG Bank, Bank Respublıika, Bank of Baku, PASHA Bank, Caucasus Development Bank, Silk Way Bank, Turanbank, Baku branch of Bank Melli İran did not submit their financial performance.

