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    Azerbaijan's revenues from lease of state property to grow 20% in 2027

    Finance
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 13:31
    Azerbaijan's revenues from lease of state property to grow 20% in 2027

    In 2027, revenues from leasing state property will account for 48 million manats of Azerbaijan's state budget revenues, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

    This is 20% more compared to the approved forecast for 2026.

    In the coming year, budget revenues are expected at 39.234 billion manats, and expenditures at 42.4 billion manats.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan's state budget for 2027 Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry
    Dövlət əmlakının icarəyə verilməsindən daxilolmalar proqnozu 20 % artırılır
    Доходы Азербайджана от аренды госимущества вырастут на 20% в 2027г

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