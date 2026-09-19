Azerbaijan's revenues from lease of state property to grow 20% in 2027
Finance
- 19 September, 2026
- 13:31
In 2027, revenues from leasing state property will account for 48 million manats of Azerbaijan's state budget revenues, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.
This is 20% more compared to the approved forecast for 2026.
In the coming year, budget revenues are expected at 39.234 billion manats, and expenditures at 42.4 billion manats.
($1=1.7 manats)
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