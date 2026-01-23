Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance has begun work on the application of artificial intelligence (AI), Nurlan Soltanov, Head of the Department of Modern Technologies and Innovations at the ministry, Report informs.

    Speaking during today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Soltanov noted: "Although in its own technical language, work is already underway to establish a data warehouse within the ministry. The main essence of using artificial intelligence is the formation of data. If proper data is formed, naturally, opportunities for its use will be created. Work has already started in this direction, and necessary steps are being taken to build this infrastructure."

