Azerbaijan's state debt reaches 19.5% of GDP as foreign liabilities decline
Finance
- 05 January, 2026
- 15:40
As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijan"s state debt totaled about 25.273 billion manats ($14.866 billion), equivalent to 19.5% of the country"s projected gross domestic product for the year, Report informs, referring to the Finance Ministry.
Domestic liabilities accounted for roughly 17.077 billion manats ($10.045 billion) of the total, while external debt stood at just over 8.195 billion manats ($4.82 billion). Compared with the start of 2025, foreign debt declined by $309 million, or 6%.
