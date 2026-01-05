Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's state debt reaches 19.5% of GDP as foreign liabilities decline

    As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijan"s state debt totaled about 25.273 billion manats ($14.866 billion), equivalent to 19.5% of the country"s projected gross domestic product for the year, Report informs, referring to the Finance Ministry.

    Domestic liabilities accounted for roughly 17.077 billion manats ($10.045 billion) of the total, while external debt stood at just over 8.195 billion manats ($4.82 billion). Compared with the start of 2025, foreign debt declined by $309 million, or 6%.

