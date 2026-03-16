Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani officials discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation in Bishkek, Report informs, citing the parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

"The parties exchanged views on issues of developing political-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, and also discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Chairman Marlen Mamataliev noted that developing partnership with fraternal Azerbaijan is one of the priority directions of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy," the statement said.

Mamataliev noted that the warm relations between the leaders of the two states contribute to the expansion of political dialogue and the active development of cooperation in all spheres.

The chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh also emphasized the need for further strengthening interaction with the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. "We also need to actively continue contacts at the level of relevant committees and parliamentary friendship groups. Parliamentary diplomacy plays a special role in developing the strategic partnership between the two countries," he said.

In turn, Gandilov thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from the Chairwoman of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. He also provided information about projects being implemented between the two countries, including initiatives carried out through the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, whose authorized capital has been increased to $100 million.