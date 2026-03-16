Țoiu: Energy crisis underscores need to develop alternative routes

Romania considers de-escalation in the Middle East a key priority to ease pressure on energy prices, Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Romania"s foreign minister, told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, according to the European bureau of Report.

"At the moment, Romania"s Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is negotiating with oil companies to find a solution to stabilize prices," Țoiu said.

The foreign minister noted that the current energy crisis also emphasizes the importance of the Black Sea that the EU decided to extend existing sanctions against Russia for six months. But more must be done to increase pressure, especially considering that Russia now has an additional source of income from oil revenues, which previously were not at this level. Specifically, the 20th sanctions package should be adopted," Țoiu said.

Answering a question about the mandate for the ASPIS mission, Romania's representative said her country is not participating in this maritime mission. "For us, it is very important to focus our naval forces on the Black Sea, since there are challenges there as well. But we are ready to contribute to the overall negotiations regarding this maritime mission," Țoiu added.