Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Țoiu: Energy crisis underscores need to develop alternative routes

    Energy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:16
    Țoiu: Energy crisis underscores need to develop alternative routes

    Romania considers de-escalation in the Middle East a key priority to ease pressure on energy prices, Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Romania"s foreign minister, told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, according to the European bureau of Report.

    "At the moment, Romania"s Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is negotiating with oil companies to find a solution to stabilize prices," Țoiu said.

    The foreign minister noted that the current energy crisis also emphasizes the importance of the Black Sea that the EU decided to extend existing sanctions against Russia for six months. But more must be done to increase pressure, especially considering that Russia now has an additional source of income from oil revenues, which previously were not at this level. Specifically, the 20th sanctions package should be adopted," Țoiu said.

    Answering a question about the mandate for the ASPIS mission, Romania's representative said her country is not participating in this maritime mission. "For us, it is very important to focus our naval forces on the Black Sea, since there are challenges there as well. But we are ready to contribute to the overall negotiations regarding this maritime mission," Țoiu added.

    Oana-Silvia Toiu energy crisis Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tsoyu: "Enerji böhranı alternativ marşrutların inkişaf etdirilməsi zərurətinin daha bir sübutudur"
    Цою: Энергокризис – еще одно доказательство необходимости развития альтернативных маршрутов

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