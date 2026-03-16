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    Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye to suspend consular services for 10 days

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:21
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye to suspend consular services for 10 days

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Türkiye will not provide consular services for 10 days, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ankara.

    The Consular Department of Azerbaijan's embassy will be closed from March 20 to 30 since the mentioned dates are non-working days in connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays based on the relevant decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

    Novruz holiday Non-working days in Azerbaijan (2026) Ramadan holiday
    Azərbaycanın Türkiyədəki səfirliyi 10 gün konsulluq xidməti göstərməyəcək
    Посольство Азербайджана в Турции приостанавливает консульские услуги на 10 дней

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