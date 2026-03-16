Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye to suspend consular services for 10 days
Foreign policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 14:21
Azerbaijan's embassy in Türkiye will not provide consular services for 10 days, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ankara.
The Consular Department of Azerbaijan's embassy will be closed from March 20 to 30 since the mentioned dates are non-working days in connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays based on the relevant decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.
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