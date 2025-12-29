Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan expects to collect over $820M in compulsory health insurance premiums in 2026

    Finance
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 16:20
    In 2026, it is expected that 1.4 billion manats (just over $823.5 million) of compulsory health insurance premiums will be collected in Azerbaijan, as reflected in the decree signed today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the 2026 budget of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund.

    Report informs that, according to the decree, this is 10% more compared to 2025.

    In particular, next year, it is projected to collect 163.875 million manats (approximately $97.4 million) from budget-funded organizations, 163.875 million manats from employees working in budget-funded organizations, and 672.65 million manats (over $395.6 million) from the non-budget sector in insurance premiums.

    Azerbaijan compulsory health insurance President Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanda gələn il 1 milyard manatdan çox icbari tibbi sığorta haqqı yığılacağı proqnozlaşdırılır
    В Азербайджане в 2026 году планируется собрать более 1 млрд манатов страховых взносов по ОМС

