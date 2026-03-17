Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan earns $1.05B from securities market as remittances rise

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:39
    Azerbaijan earns $1.05B from securities market as remittances rise

    In 2025, institutions, enterprises, and organizations in Azerbaijan earned $1.05 billion in revenue from the securities market, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), told a briefing held at the CBA.

    Report quotes him as saying state institutions mainly invested in US government bonds (US treasuries), which contributed to the narrowing of the country's primary income balance deficit.

    "During the year, the secondary income balance showed a surplus with a 17.5% increase. This is mainly related to funds entering the country through money transfer systems. They are mostly money remittances, funds entering the country excluding non-capital transactions," the CBA official noted.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov
    Azərbaycanın idarə, müəssisə və təşkilatlarının ötən il qiymətli kağızlar bazarından gəliri açıqlanıb
    Госструктуры Азербайджана заработали $1,05 млрд на рынке ценных бумаг в 2025г

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