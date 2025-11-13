Azerbaijan earmarks AZN11.3M for family, women, and children in 2026 budget

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget allocates 11.3 million manats to fund activities related to families, women, and children, Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov said at a joint meeting of the relevant committees of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

He stated that 7.4 million manats will be allocated to support victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and early marriage, as well as to provide social, psychological, and pedagogical assistance to children with disabilities and their families.

He noted that spending in this area has increased 3.5-fold over the past five years.

Furthermore, the budget allocates 604,000 manats to finance new Child and Family Support Centers, which will open in 2026 in Fuzuli, Gazakh, and Shamakhi.

($1=1.7 manats)