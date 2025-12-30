Azerbaijan develops integrated Digital Public Finance system

Within the framework of the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 25, 2025, which provides for the establishment of the Digital Public Finance information system, a number of services and portals are being developed, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev stated, Report informs.

Babayev noted that one of the key components is the electronic budget system, which will ensure the preparation of the state budget draft and the provision of necessary forecasts.

"In addition, a digital accounting system will be created based on international practice, electronic contracts (e-contracts) will formalize state procurements, and electronic treasury and control systems will ensure full oversight of financial operations. These systems will be integrated, combining budget forecasting, state procurement, treasury execution, year-end accounting reports, and other processes into a single chain. We expect these systems to be gradually introduced in the coming years," he said.

The minister emphasized that these reforms will bring significant advantages, including stronger financial discipline and transparency, optimized spending, more effective control over budget expenditures, standardization of costs across government agencies, improvement of the wage system, unified approaches to different salary structures, and a consolidated view of government institutions and staffing units.