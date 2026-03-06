Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss recent developments in region

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 08:46
    On March 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the region. The sides expressed concern and noted the importance of refraining from actions that could further escalate tensions, emphasizing the need to ensure stability and security.

    Minister Bayramov informed his Armenian counterpart about the drone attacks carried out on March 5 against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure and injuries to civilians.

    The ministers noted the importance of sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

    Ceyhun Bayramov ermənistanlı həmkarı ilə regiondakı son hadisələri müzakirə edib
    Глава МИД Азербайджана обсудил с армянским коллегой последнюю ситуацию в регионе

