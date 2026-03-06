Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijani FM briefs Austrian minister on Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 08:50
    Azerbaijani FM briefs Austrian minister on Iran's drone attacks

    On March 5, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Report.

    During the telephone conversation, Minister Bayramov briefed the Austrian side on Iran's drone attacks.

    It was emphasized that this attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, and serves to increase tension in the region.

    The Austrian Minister strongly condemned the drone attacks against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing solidarity with the country.

    The meeting also highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation of the current situation in the Middle East, stepping up diplomatic efforts, and respecting the norms and principles of international law in this context.

    Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger thanked Azerbaijan for the conditions created for the evacuation of Austrian citizens in Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The conversation also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Jeyhun Bayramov Beate Meinl-Reisinger
    Azərbaycanın XİN başçısı avstriyalı naziri İranın dron hücumu barədə məlumatlandırıb
    Джейхун Байрамов проинформировал австрийскую коллегу об атаках иранских дронов

    Latest News

    09:37

    Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

    Region
    09:36

    Tehran postpones appointment of Khamenei's successor due to security concerns

    Region
    09:28

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:21

    UN resident coordinator thanks Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:20

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.03.2026)

    Finance
    08:50

    Azerbaijani FM briefs Austrian minister on Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    08:46

    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss recent developments in region

    Foreign policy
    00:02

    Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional security

    Foreign policy
    00:01

    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    Other countries
    All News Feed