On March 5, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Report.

During the telephone conversation, Minister Bayramov briefed the Austrian side on Iran's drone attacks.

It was emphasized that this attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, and serves to increase tension in the region.

The Austrian Minister strongly condemned the drone attacks against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing solidarity with the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation of the current situation in the Middle East, stepping up diplomatic efforts, and respecting the norms and principles of international law in this context.

Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger thanked Azerbaijan for the conditions created for the evacuation of Austrian citizens in Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The conversation also addressed other issues of mutual interest.