    Azerbaijan cuts COVID-19 spending by nearly 15%

    Finance
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 16:36
    Spending on some of the COVID-19 pandemic response measures in Azerbaijan in 2026 will amount to 3 million manats ($1.764 million), reads a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approving the budget of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund for 2026, signed today.

    Report informs that, according to the document, this represents a 14.3% decrease compared to 2025.

    Azərbaycanda COVID–19-la mübarizə xərcləri 15 %-ə yaxın azaldılıb
    Расходы на борьбу с COVID-19 в Азербайджане сокращены почти на 15%

