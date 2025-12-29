Azerbaijan cuts COVID-19 spending by nearly 15%
Finance
- 29 December, 2025
- 16:36
Spending on some of the COVID-19 pandemic response measures in Azerbaijan in 2026 will amount to 3 million manats ($1.764 million), reads a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approving the budget of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund for 2026, signed today.
Report informs that, according to the document, this represents a 14.3% decrease compared to 2025.
