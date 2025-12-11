Average monthly salary in Nakhchivan reaches 812 manats
Finance
- 11 December, 2025
- 14:37
In January–October 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 812 manats ($478), Report informs.
According to the region's State Statistical Committee, this figure is 5.3% higher compared with the same period of 2024.
