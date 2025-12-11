Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Average monthly salary in Nakhchivan reaches 812 manats

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:37
    In January–October 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 812 manats ($478), Report informs.

    According to the region's State Statistical Committee, this figure is 5.3% higher compared with the same period of 2024.

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly nominal salary
    Naxçıvanda orta aylıq əməkhaqqı 5 %-dən çox artıb
    Среднемесячная заработная плата в Нахчыване выросла более чем на 5%

