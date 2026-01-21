Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rises by over 5%
- 21 January, 2026
- 17:19
In January–November 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 812.6 manats ($478), representing 5.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of the autonomous republic.
In the first 11 months of 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan increased by 9.3% YoY, reaching 1,089.2 manats ($640.71).
