"Azneft" discusses the work program in 2017

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union (PU) hosted a meeting devoted to the work program in 2017.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR.

Deputy general director of the union, chief geologist Adalat Eminov gave information about the activities related to the fund of inactive wells, steps to prevent production decline, exploration works in 2017.

A.Eminov noted that by the end of this year exploration work on the structure "Goshadash" will be completed and in the case of positive results drilling operations will start. At the same time, expansion of the seismic survey on the field "Bulla-Deniz" planned in the next year.

First Deputy General Director, Chief Engineer Balamirza Agaragimov, deputy general directors Rustam Zeynalov, Alimusa Guliyev Namig Aslanov, Jalair Samadov, head of the Department of Economics and Accounting Alizade Mardan and others made a speech at the meeting.Statements related to the work on the production stabilization, performing tasks, new technologies, capital investment, work on procurement and construction.

It was noted that in 2017 it is planned to drill 88 new wells, the completion of drilling operations on 89 wells, commissioning of 45 new objects.

At the end of the meeting, General Director of PU Dashgin Iskenderov gave relevant instructions and recommendations.