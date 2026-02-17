Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Türkiye's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan grow almost 5 times

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:15
    Türkiye's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan grow almost 5 times

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 41,762 tons of crude oil to Türkiye, valued at just over $19.5 million, Report informs, referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Compared to the same month last year, the exports grew by 4.8 times in volume and by 4.6 times in value.

    Crude oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 1.58% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports in January.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.643 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.238 billion in the first month of 2026.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports.

    Turkiye oil imports Azerbaijan State Customs Committee crude oil
    Türkiyənin Azərbaycandan aldığı neftin həcmi 5 dəfəyə yaxın artıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт нефти в Турцию почти в 5 раз

    Latest News

    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

    Business
    12:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

    Business
    12:20

    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

    Business
    12:08
    Photo

    Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

    AIC
    12:00

    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Energy
    12:00

    President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    11:51

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed