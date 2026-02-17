Türkiye's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan grow almost 5 times

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 41,762 tons of crude oil to Türkiye, valued at just over $19.5 million, Report informs, referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same month last year, the exports grew by 4.8 times in volume and by 4.6 times in value.

Crude oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 1.58% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports in January.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.643 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.238 billion in the first month of 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports.