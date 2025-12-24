Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Turkish company signs $11M Shah Deniz compression platform project service contract

    Energy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 20:19
    Turkish company signs $11M Shah Deniz compression platform project service contract

    Turkish company Hareket Project Transportation (HPT) has signed a two-year contract with the Shah Deniz consortium for the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) platform construction project at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, HPT said in a press release, Report informs via Interfax.

    Earlier this month, the company said it had started negotiations with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP Plc on a service contract for the SDC platform construction project. The contract covers operational services.

    "Further to the announcement by HPT on December 4, 2025, a two-year contract has been signed for engineering, transport and crane services for the construction of the Shah Deniz Compression platform, a joint investment project between SOCAR and BP," HPT said.

    The contract is worth $11 million.

    Hareket Project Transportation is an international engineering company providing a full range of services, including project planning, route surveying, lifting solutions, project management, and installation. The company implements large-scale projects in Türkiye and the Caspian Sea region, serving the oil, gas, petrochemical, renewable energy and power generation sectors.

    The Shah Deniz consortium started to build the SDC platform at the end of September 2025. The first low-pressure gas production from the Alpha platform is scheduled for 2029, and from the Bravo platform for 2030.

    The $2.9 billion SDC project is expected to enable the production and export of approximately 50 billion cubic meters of additional gas and around 25 million barrels of additional condensate from the field.

    Türkiyə şirkəti "Şahdəniz"də hasilatın artırılması ilə bağlı 11 milyon dollarlıq müqavilə imzalayıb
    Турецкая компания подписала контракт на $11 млн в рамках увеличения добычи на "Шах-Дениз"

