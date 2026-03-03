TotalEnergies plans over 100 TWh of power output

TotalEnergies plans to generate more than 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity by the end of the decade, the company's Vice President for Europe, Martina Oppizzi, said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Report informs.

Oppizzi noted that TotalEnergies has committed to contributing to global energy demand by increasing its worldwide energy production by around 4% annually through 2030.

"This growth trajectory is built on two complementary pillars: conventional energy - oil and gas - and integrated electricity," she said. "We will continue to increase our investments in oil and gas while strengthening our project portfolio around key fundamentals - low costs, low emissions, and resilience to market cycles."

Oppizzi added that by the end of the decade, electricity generation exceeding 100 TWh is expected to account for about 20% of the company's total output.

"This balanced approach allows us to meet evolving energy needs while gradually reducing the carbon intensity of our portfolio," she said.