SPP, SOCAR mull strengthening of energy cooperation

SPP and SOCAR held discussions aimed at enhancing energy cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan, Slovak ambassador to Baku Elčin Gasymov said, according to Report.

"SPP and SOCAR held talks on strengthening Slovakia-Azerbaijan energy cooperation. We emphasized the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor in supporting Europe"s energy security and discussed prospects for future Azerbaijani gas supplies to Slovakia, alongside opportunities to expand SPP-SOCAR cooperation and other areas of mutual interest," the ambassador said in a post on X.